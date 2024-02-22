Man driving stolen U-Haul and fleeing cops dies after crashing into river

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man who led officers in northwestern Indiana on a chase died after crashing a stolen U-Haul truck into a river, police said.

The incident began around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday when Hammond police were notified by its license plate recognition system of a stolen U-Haul in the city, police said.

Officers on patrol spotted the vehicle and when they attempted to stop it, the driver fled, police said.

The pursuit ended in Chicago, police said.

“Tragically, as the U-Haul approached a curve in the road, it failed to negotiate the turn and went over the edge, landing in the Little Calumet River,” Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

“The driver hastily exited the U-Haul and attempted to evade capture by swimming away,” Kellogg said.

Officers went into the river to rescue him, but they could not find him after he went underwater, he said.

Chicago Fire Department divers responded to the scene and found the body.

The identity of the man has not been released.

A female passenger who jumped from the vehicle during the pursuit was apprehended and had active warrants related to charges of possessing cocaine, Kellogg said.