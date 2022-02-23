Indiana News

Man killed in Terre Haute industrial door death identified

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man killed after getting caught in an industrial door at a western Indiana steel plant has been identified.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says 63-year-old Jeffrey Stewart, of Clay County, died in the accident at the Steel Dynamics Heartland LLC plant in Terre Haute.

Plasse says first responders found Stewart caught in a large roll-up industrial door. He says fire department personnel could not find a pulse on Stewart while he was still caught in the door, and once he was released, they determined he was dead.