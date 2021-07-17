Indiana News

New Albany police officer arrested on voyeurism charges

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — State police on Friday arrested a New Albany police officer on voyeurism charges after detectives say he put a camera in the changing room of a business at his home.

Adam Schneider, 40, on Friday evening had bonded out of the Clark County Jail, online jail records show.

ISP began investigating allegations of criminal conduct involving Schneider at the end of June. A detective got a search warrant for Schneider’s personal phone and found two videos and several still images showing two different women changing clothes in what looked like a private changing room.

According to ISP, detective learned a camera had been mounted in a changing room at a business located at Schneider’s home in Memphis, Indiana.

The detective later confirmed the women did not know they were being filmed, ISP said.

Schneider’s next court appearance was not yet listed in online court records.