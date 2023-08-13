Single-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries, 1 other injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in life-threatening condition and a woman is in serious condition after a crash in Fort Wayne late Saturday night, police say.

The names of the man and woman have not been shared yet.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of Rothman Road and Denise Drive on a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.

Officers learned through preliminary investigation that a passenger car was driving westbound on Rothman Road when the driver, the man, lost control and left the road. The vehicle hit a guardrail and a tree on the south side of Rothman Road.

Investigators found a man and woman in the car. Fort Wayne firefighters responded and extricated the man from the vehicle.

The man and woman were both taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was said to be in serious condition, while the man was last said to be in life-threatening condition.

Officers say they believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.