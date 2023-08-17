Third earthquake reported near Indiana-Illinois border
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials report an earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near the Indiana-Illinois border.
It would be the third earthquake in the area in less than one week.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake around 1:25 p.m. Thursday Eastern time.
The USGS said the quake had a magnitude of 2.4, after originally listing it as magnitude 2.8. Both would qualify it as a minor earthquake.
The quake’s epicenter was reported to be along the Indiana-Illinois border, about 1.8 miles west of Vincennes, Indiana.
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
The same area experienced small earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday.