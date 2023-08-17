Third earthquake reported near Indiana-Illinois border

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials report an earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near the Indiana-Illinois border.

It would be the third earthquake in the area in less than one week.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake around 1:25 p.m. Thursday Eastern time.

The USGS said the quake had a magnitude of 2.4, after originally listing it as magnitude 2.8. Both would qualify it as a minor earthquake.

The quake’s epicenter was reported to be along the Indiana-Illinois border, about 1.8 miles west of Vincennes, Indiana.

Yellow star makes location of epicenter of Thursday earthquake near Vincennes, Indiana. Courtesy USGS

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The same area experienced small earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday.