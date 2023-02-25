Indiana News

Western Indiana sheriff IDs deputy who had shootout with crime suspect

DANA, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s deputy on Saturday was recovering from injuries not believed to be life-threatening after being shot Friday night in the line of duty, authorities say.

The Vermillion County sheriff’s deputy has been identified as Joey Wilson. He was shot in the leg and foot, and was in the hospital Saturday morning.

Authorities say he will be OK.

This was all from a car chase that originally started in Illinois. Once Wilson and the suspect crossed the state line into Indiana, that’s when shots were fired. It happened near Dana, which is a little over 90 minutes west of Indianapolis. This was last night just before 7 p.m. on State Road 71 and County Road 700 South.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 that the suspect pulled over and exited a vehicle. That’s when shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.

News 8 knows Wilson was shot in his cruiser and, on Saturday morning, was at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Holtkamp told News 8 that department had help from multiple different police stations. “Clinton Police. Indiana State Police. Terre Haute City Police. I’m sure I’m forgetting somebody, but there’s been several officers show up and help us in all kinds of different ways. I really appreciate all of them.”

News 8 also knows the suspect is in custody and was wanted for attempted homicide. Police found the suspect in a barn -attempting to get away in a stolen vehicle.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery wrote this article from a script from McGee.