Crime Watch 8

Vermillion County deputy shot and injured during pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 22: An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Vermillion County sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured during a pursuit Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on State Road 71 and County Road 700 S. That is near Dana, Indiana.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Matt Ames told News 8 Friday night that the pursuit started in Illinois, involving a suspect who was wanted for murder.

ISP says the deputy injuries are non-life-threatening and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in custody and has also been taken to a hospital to be looked at.

No further information was immediately provided.

