International

Russia orders withdrawal of forces from Kherson’s west bank

An old woman walks in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske on November 3, 2022, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

MOSCOW (CNN) — Russia has ordered a withdrawal of forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region after successful Ukrainian advances, Russian state media has reported.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu made the order on Wednesday, according to state media.

It comes as Ukrainian forces make advances towards the city of Kherson from two directions.

The Russian withdrawal would represent the most significant military development since Ukrainian forces swept through the northern Kharkiv region in September.