Kountry Kitchen celebrates grand reopening 3 years after fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Almost four years after a devastating fire destroyed its building, a popular soul food restaurant is opening its doors once more.

Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place is getting ready to celebrate a grand re-opening after rebuilding at the same site, 1831 N. College Ave.

The restaurant never stopped catering orders after the fire, quickly finding a kitchen to fulfill those orders. It also offered carry-out on a Commerce Avenue location since November 2020.

It all started back in 1988 when the family-owned restaurant first opened. Over the years it became a fan favorite even for athletes, musicians and former presidents visiting Indy, according to its website.

Now, after a long wait, Kountry Kitchen is ready to seat customers again, with an added event space.

Catering manager Pat VanDorben says they’re excited to welcome guests.

“We have beautiful interior, great dining seating areas,” VanDorben said. “Also the beautiful windows that allow the light to come in and look out at College Avenue and see what’s happening in the community … Everything is brand new. We have a state-of-the-art kitchen with ultra-modern equipment that we’ve never had before.”

The re-opened restaurant will also feature weekend brunches.

Vice President of Operations and Head Chef Perez Wright says the support has been vital to their survival.

“It’s fun to be back. Even though it’s a new building … it feels like I’m right back where I was before,” Wright said. “It’s gonna be exciting and it, it’s just … a good thing because we’re a big part of the community and we love being here.”

The restaurant opens for full service Thursday at 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.