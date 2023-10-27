16th annual Monumental Marathon to close Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K returns for the 16th event on Sat., Oct. 28. The 11th consecutive sellout features nearly 15,000 participants from all 50 states and more than 25 countries, including Costa Rica, United Kingdom, France, Australia, and more.

The Monumental Health & Fitness Expo will kick off the weekend on Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27 at the Indiana Convention Center, Hall A. The Monumental Speaker Series returns for the first time since 2019, and will feature industry celebrities, health and wellness experts, and more. According to a news release, the Expo is a chance for participants to pick up their race materials, check out the 2023 official race merch from Brooks Running, sponsor activations, and more than 50 health and wellness vendors.

More details about events and street closures are below:

Monumental Health & Fitness Expo

– Location: Indiana Convention Center, Hall A

– Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 26 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Friday, Oct. 27 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

2023 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5K

– Start/Finish Location: Capitol Ave. & Washington St.

– Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 28 6:30 am – 4:00 pm

Traffic Impact: The section of Washington Street – between Capitol Ave. and West St. – will close starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Roads along each of the marathon, half marathon, and 5K courses will be impacted with various traffic restrictions on Saturday, Oct. 28. For timing and which specific roads are impacted, check out the 2023 Traffic Restrictions Map.