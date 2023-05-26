2 adults on motorcycle hurt in crash that closed I-69 in Fishers

In Fishers, Indiana, two people on a motorcycle were severely injured when it crashed into a pickup on the afternoon of May 25, 2023, on I-69, closing the interstate for about three hours. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Two people on a motorcycle were severely injured when it crashed into a pickup Thursday afternoon on I-69, closing the interstate for about three hours, Indiana State Police say.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist and the rider, both adults who’d been wearing helmets, to a hospital. Upon arrival at the crash, medics found one of the two adults unconscious. No other information about them was provided in a state police news release issued Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly before 3:55 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of I-69 just north of 96th Street interchange.

Callers to 911 had witnessed the motorcycle hitting the back of the white pickup, ejecting the two adults and leaving them lying on the interstate. The pickup had slowed for stopped traffic.

The pickup driver, who was not identified in the news release, was not injured.