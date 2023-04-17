Another ramp to close temporarily for North Split reconstruction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indianapolis motorists will face another temporary reroute in the ongoing reconstruction of the North Split of I-65 and I-70, Indiana transportation leaders say.

The ramp from Delaware and 11th streets onto I-70 eastbound will close Tuesday through April 28. A rainy, windy and cold Monday delayed the shutdown.

The closing will let contractors build a permanent barrier wall to allow safer merging onto I-70 eastbound.

“Once the ramp reopens, two lanes will be open from I-65 SB to I-70 EB and the ramp lane will merge onto I-70 EB,” the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Access to I-70 eastbound will remain in place via the Pine Street and Rural Street ramps, and at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, INDOT says. Also, access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via these routes:

I-70 WB collector/distributor exit ramp to Michigan Street.

I-65 NB/I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street.

I-70 WB to Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr/West streets.

I-65 SB to Meridian Street.

I-65 SB to West Street.

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split.

The North Split project is expected to be completed in the summer or autumn. The $320 million effort began in 2020.

I-70 has reopened in both directions between the South and North splits.