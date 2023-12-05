Search
At least 1 dead in crash involving bicyclist on Indy’s southwest side

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a bicyclist on the city's southwest side, Indianapolis police said Tuesday. (WISH Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a bicyclist on the city’s southwest side, Indianapolis police said Tuesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit near the intersection of Raymond and Harding Streets west of the White River.

Officers arrived and learned that a person on a bicycle had been hit by a vehicle. The bicyclist did not survive, according to IMPD.

“Traffic will be impacted in this area for several hours until the on-scene is investigation is complete. We are asking all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternate route,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a release.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

