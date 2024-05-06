Search
BMV extends hours on Election Day to help prepare voters

Last day of early primary voting is Monday

by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early voting for Indiana’s Primary Election will end at noon on Monday, but the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is extending its hours to help voters be prepared.

Indiana requires a government-issued photo ID to vote in Tuesday’s election, which some may not have. BMVs across the city on Monday and Tuesday will be offering free non-driver ID cards to anyone who can provide proper documentation.

There are primaries to vote in in both parties, but the notable races are on the Republican side. They include the race for governor with six candidates and the race for Indiana’s 5th congressional district, where eight Republicans are challenging incumbent Victoria Spartz.

In Pike Township, ballots for both parties will include measures on a property tax increase. If passed, the proposed increase would boost pay for teachers and staff in the school system.

The BMVs will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Polls officially open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Find your polling location by logging onto the secretary of state’s website and entering their name, date of birth, and county of registration. 

It is too late to register for this election, but you can plan to vote in the presidential primaries. The presumptive nominees are President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

