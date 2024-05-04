2024 primary: How to find your polling location on Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After nearly a year of campaigning in some cases, the 2024 primary is finally almost here.

Early voting will continue through the weekend and will conclude at noon Monday. The deadline to register to vote in the primary has already passed.

Sixty-three of Indiana’s 92 counties are counties with vote centers. Residents of those counties can cast ballots at any polling location in the county. The list includes Marion, Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Morgan and Shelby counties. In the remaining 31 counties, voters must cast ballots at their assigned polling location. That list includes Hamilton, Delaware and Brown counties.

Voters can find their polling location by logging onto the secretary of state’s website and entering their name, date of birth, and county of registration. The resulting portal shows both early voting and Election Day locations and hours. Voters can also text IN to 45995 with any questions or concerns.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday and close at 6 p.m. local time. Anyone in line at the moment the polls close will still be allowed to cast ballots.

A government-issued photo ID is required to vote. Examples include a driver’s license, a passport, or a military ID. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and will prioritize IDs needed for voting. Free nondriver identification cards are available to anyone who can provide proper documentation. The paper interim credential issued by the BMV is considered an acceptable form of ID for voting purposes. People also can cast provisional ballots if they lack proper ID at the polling place.