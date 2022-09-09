Local

Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. His photo will be shown on two screens in the heart of Times Square.

The presentation is being held in honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The one-hour video will display about 500 photographs of children, teenagers, and adults with Down Syndrome from all 50 states. According to a release, the goal is to promote acceptance, inclusion, and value for people with Down Syndrome.

For those interested in viewing the presentation from home, you can live stream it on Facebook from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.