Carmel Festival of Ice wraps up Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — While these cold temperatures might be far from ideal for some, for others they’re the perfect temperature to make some art.

Some of the country’s best ice sculptors will be in Carmel for the last day of the Festival of Ice on Sunday. The Grand Finale will consist of a speed carving competition taking place on Carter Green.

It all started Friday as the sculptors decorated Main Street with some of their creations. Later on Saturday, visitors were able to vote for their favorite sculptures of the weekend in the People’s Choice competition.

Max Bebrowsky and Jules Yaschenki are ice carving apprentices. They’re training under Matthew Stoddart, an ice carver from Lexington, Kentucky.

It’s both of their first times in Carmel for the Festival of Ice and at a competitive ice carving event.

Bebrowsky says he’s learned a lot over the weekend.

“I picked up how to do the fusing,” Bebrowsky said. “As well with all sorts of details and also learned how to fuse three blocks together.”

Yaschenki says she started ice carving almost by accident – she originally applied for a catering job.

“They gave me a tour of their facilities and they showed me their freezers. I saw Matthew (Stoddart) who is now my boss doing some sculptures, and I was like, ‘Wow, that is so cool, I didn’t know that you could do this!’” Yaschenki said. “I didn’t know this was in Lexington. (Stoddart asked) ‘Do you like the cold?’ I said yes, and the next day I was in the freezer. So, I didn’t even cater.”

For ice carver Shannon Gerasimchik, it’s his seventh year at the festival.

He has a similar story to Yaschenki. He is a trained chef, learning to carve in culinary school.

“Carmel is one of our favorite, favorite cities that we travel to,” Gerasimchik said. “My wife and I come to it every year we love to go out and eat … enjoy some of the atmosphere in town.”

The event is free to visit and runs until 2 p.m.