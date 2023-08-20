Child dies from gunshot wounds after being found by IMPD on city’s east side

UPDATE: The Marion County Coroner’s office has identified the child shot on Sunday as 11-year-old Jordan Robertson.

Indianapolis police believe the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death involving a child on the city’s east side.

At 3:43 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of East Market Street. When officers arrived, they located a child suffering from gunshot wounds in the upstairs room of a residence.

Officers attempted to provide medical aid to the child before medical services arrived, but the child died at the scene.

Investigators say the home where the child was found was occupied by multiple juveniles when officers arrived.

Allison Marshall, public information officer with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, says county residents can get free gun locks at branches of the Indianapolis Public Libraries and Riley Children’s Hospital. The gun locks also are occasionally given out at public events.

