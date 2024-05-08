CSz Indianapolis improv summer camps for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Schools are almost out for summer break and people looking for fun camps for kids can consider a camp dedicated to improv comedy.

CSz Indianapolis, home of improv group ComedySportz, is offering week-long summer camps for young people

Shelby Myers and Bill Wilkison joined Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss CSz Education Improv Summer Camps.

“We teach them the comedy and performance aspects, but it also just teaches life skills. Confidence and teamwork and leadership and creativity, all of those amazing skills, and it’s all put together,” Myers said.

This is the first year that fourth and 5th graders will be able to participate in the improv camps.

“I’m excited to work with the fourth and fifth graders because the foundation of improvisation started with Viola Spolin in Chicago, teaching children,” Wilkison said. “Some of the first improvisers in the country were children, So it’s a perfect fit to teach Children improvisation.”

“The younger kids usually jump in a little bit more and the kids who start with improv at a young age have a much easier transition because they don’t lose that play aspect,” Myers added.

“I have a lot of experience teaching middle school and high school kids and a lot of them start getting to that age where they start feeling self-conscious, and improv really helps break them out of their shell and let them know that it’s okay to be silly and it’s okay to be funny. And that, that is a strength and an asset.”

2024 Improv Summer Camps are one-week sessions that run Monday – Friday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. All camp sessions are held in person at The Wit Theater, 3808 Shelby St., Suite 1, in Indianapolis.

Intermediate Camp (Grades 4 & 5): June 10 – June 14

June 10 – June 14 Middle School Camp: June 17 – June 21

June 17 – June 21 High School Camp: July 8th through Friday, July 12th

What camp includes:

4 1/2 days of improv workshops

Final showcase performance for family and friends

An official summer improv camp T-shirt!

Click here to sign up and learn about scholarships for camps.