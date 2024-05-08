Deals and discounts for National Nurses Week 2024

Nurses in the accident and emergency dept of Selly Oak Hospital work during a busy shift on March 16, 2010. Whether you're a member of the nursing community or simply know one, National Nurse Appreciation Week brings discounts and deals for those in the nursing field. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nursing is undeniably one of the toughest professions, yet it often goes unnoticed for the immense challenges nurses face daily. A brief week of food discounts barely acknowledges the tireless work of these healthcare heroes. Nevertheless, National Nurses Week (May 6-12) marks a promising start.

Whether you’re a member of the nursing community or simply know one, the week offers numerous discounts and deals worth anticipating:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nurses can enjoy a 20% discount on their purchases at Buffalo Wild Wings from May 6 – 12 by presenting a valid ID whether they dine in or opt for carryout.

Chipotle

Chipotle is honoring National Nurses Week by offering 100,000 free burrito e-cards to healthcare workers. To participate and stand a chance to win, visit their website between May 6 – 10. Winners will need to verify their profession through ID.me.

Firehouse Subs

Visit a Firehouse Subs location for a weeklong array of specials accessible through its Firehouse Rewards loyalty program and app, beginning May 6. Delight in offers like BOGO Hook & Ladder Subs on Wednesday, and on Friday, savor two medium sandwiches for $12 or two large sandwiches for $18.

Logan’s Roadhouse

From May 6 – 10, nurses presenting a valid ID at Logan’s Roadhouse will receive a 20% discount on an entrée.

McAlister’s Deli

Nurses displaying a valid ID in-store at McAlister’s Deli from May 6 – 12 will receive a complimentary tea to enjoy. This offer, available at participating locations, is restricted to one per customer and includes options like big sweet tea, unsweet tea, half-sweet and half-unsweet tea, or a cup of half-lemonade and half-tea (sweet or unsweet). Excludes flavor shots.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s is extending a special offer: customers who spend $300 or more on catering will receive a $50 e-gift card in return. This one-time offer is applicable at participating locations from May 6 -12 and can be redeemed using the code ‘THANKYOU24. Please note that it cannot be combined with other offers or applied to third-party delivery orders.

Potbelly

Between May 6 and 12, nurses who purchase an entrée at Potbelly in-store can enjoy a complimentary cookie or regular-size fountain drink. To avail of this offer, simply present a valid ID at the counter.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King rewards members have the opportunity to save $2 off their order by using the code ‘THANKS2024’ between May 6 and 7. This offer can be redeemed multiple times. Additionally, until May 10, members can earn 2,000 bonus points when purchasing $25 or more in gift cards online.