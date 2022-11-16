Local

East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood.

The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.

Lift Indy is a $3.5 million program designed to revitalize downtown neighborhoods. Hogsett established the program in 2017 and a different downtown neighborhood is chosen each year.

“Since 2017, the City of Indianapolis has designated and funded a new Lift Indy area every year through a data-driven and competitive process. In the application process, neighborhood coalitions must define the challenges facing the communities they serve and propose responsive solutions,” Hogsett said in a Wednesday statement.

The east side neighborhood will receive $2 million for homeownership opportunities, $300,000 for economic development, and neighborhood park improvements.

The East 38th Street Corridor designation follows seven other Lift Indy neighborhoods; Monon16, the Old Southside, East 10th Street, Near North, Martindale-Brightwood, Mid-North, and the Far Eastside.