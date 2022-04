Local

Fishers HS band to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A local high school will head to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fishers High School band students learned Tuesday morning that they have been chosen to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

News 8’s Amicia Ramsey was at the high school as the announcement was made to students.

BREAKING: Fishers High School Tiger Band is going to the BIG APPLE! It was selected to participate in the @Macys Parade 2023. Check out the official announcement and the students reaction! I’ll have a live report @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/2wsEUOVreI — Amicia Ramsey (@AmiciaTv) April 26, 2022

The parade is scheduled for Nov. 24.