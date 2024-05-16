INDOT project wreaks havoc on revenue for Noblesville businesses

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Businesses in downtown Noblesville are taking it on the chin financially because of the INDOT State Road 32 road project.

Shops on Connor Street told I-Team 8 they’re very excited about the long-term outcome of this project, but they said the construction is wreaking havoc on their revenue.

“Definitely a solid half,” Kari Clouse, owner of Karisma Boutique, said. “There’s days where you hardly see anybody down here.”

She’s not the only business owner feeling the pinch.

The owner of The Annex by Thistle and Thyme said this phase of the project has taken away 60% of their business because their main entrance is closed.

INDOT told I-Team 8 crews are working as fast as possible to get the road back to normal.

“We’re looking really good,” INDOT Spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said. “Crossing fingers. We would love to be out of there too just as much as they could love us to be out of there. We want to get the road as soon as possible back to the way people and folks want it to be. We’re looking on schedule right now. Hopefully ahead of schedule.”

The project is in phase 2 at the moment. Phase 3 of the project is from June to July from 6th Street to 9th Street. The 4th and final phase will last 30 to 45 days after phase 3 is complete.

“This will be a nice little changeup,” said Clouse.

“So, necessary, but painful,” asked I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher.

“Yeah, yeah,” Clouse said. “I can’t change anything, so I guess this is just growing pains and for the better.”

“Just kind of grin and bear it,” asked Fisher.

“Yeah,” Clouse said. “I mean, you can’t get angry about it my any means. So, in the outcome, it’ll be great.”

The city of Noblesville is trying to ease the financial burden on businesses with Hard Hat Resiliency Grants. $33,500 will be split into increments of $1000, $750, and $500 for businesses that qualify.

“It is generous that they’re doing it,” Clouse said. “It could be nothing, but this impact is pretty big down here.”

“More than what you can receive from the grant,” asked Fisher.

“Oh yes,” said Clouse.

The city of Noblesville said it’s going to be announcing the winners of the Hard Hat Resiliency Grants soon for all of the businesses who are impacted by this construction.