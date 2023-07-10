IBE Black and Minority Health Fair offers preventive care for Hoosiers

A view inside the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis on July 14, 2022, before the start of the 36th annual Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 37th Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair will offer free health screenings, vaccinations, physicals, and much more starting Thursday.

Healthful Living is the theme this year, with a goal to educate and provide resources to help Hoosiers stay healthy.

The Indiana Department of Health encourages everyone to take advantage of nearly $4,000 in free health screenings at the IBE health fair in the Indiana Convention Center.

The event will provide back-to-school immunizations for children 5 years and older, screenings, and education for cholesterol, diabetes, blood pressure, HIV, hepatitis C, hearing, and more. Clinical breast exams will also be offered, along with vision and hearing screenings.

Community Health Network will provide school sports physicals at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis from 1-6 p.m. on July 14 and 12-6 p.m. on July 15-16. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine must bring proof of insurance if they have it.

The 37th Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair starts Thursday with an opening ceremony at 3 p.m. and screenings starting at 4 p.m.

July 14, 1-7 p.m.

July 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

July 16, noon-6 p.m.

Birth and death certificates can also be purchased at the health fair.

“For many Hoosiers, the annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair is a one-stop-shop for essential screenings and education that can be life-changing and even life-saving,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver said in a release. “As we work to reduce the disparities that impact communities of color across the state, it is important that we provide people the tools they need to improve their health. Free services like the health fair help meet that need.”