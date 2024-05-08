Indianapolis Moms: Best Mother’s Day brunch spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s appropriate to brunch all year long, but nothing beats a summertime brunch, especially on Mother’s Day Weekend!

Lauren Schregardus, Indianapolis Moms contributor, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the best local brunch spots.

Milktooth – Fountain Square

A hip, modern dining experience with a cool eclectic style and unique dining options with a mission to “provide good food to good people in a good environment.” Some of the perks include:

Local ingredients

Rotating cocktail menu

Walk-in seating only

Schregardus says it’s a great option for those wanting great breakfast dishes.

“What I love is one of the menu’s recent menu items now is carrot cake waffle. Like, where are you going to get a carrot cake waffle?” Schregardus said.

A2Z Café – River Ridge Crossing

A self-proclaimed “magic cafe” hidden in plain sight on the far northeast side of Indianapolis.

Mom and Pop shop

Serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch

Utilizes local produce

One of 10 best new restaurants in the United States by Bon Appetit.

Schregardus says the eatery is a great choice for those seeking popular and well-known favorites with a twist.

“They have a lot of different items and one is their famous Aloha Benedict,” Schregardus said. According to the menu, the dish is an English muffin topped with Portuguese sausage, grilled pineapple, poached eggs, & real hollandaise sauce. It also comes with a breakfast side.

Rize – Multiple Locations

A restaurant with many locations in and around Indy with delicious farm-to-table food options.

Fresh-baked items made in-house

Hydroponically grown produce from the greenhouse

Freshly squeezed juice

Earn points and other dining rewards at any Cunningham Restaurant Group

If you plan on dining with kiddos, Schregardus says the restaurant has food options for the entire family.

“What I love about Rye, is they have pop tarts for kids, homemade pop tarts,” Schregardus said.

For a full list of restaurant suggestions, click here.