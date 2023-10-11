INDOT: I-465 NB restrictions on west side to last several days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic in I-465 northbound lanes will be restricted starting Wednesday night for a construction project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a Wednesday morning news release.

On or after 9 p.m. Wednesday, I-465 northbound over Big Eagle Creek and U.S. 136/Crawfordsville Road will be limited to three lanes of traffic.

Crews also will close the 10th Street ramp onto I-465 northbound, INDOT says.

Weather permitting, the restrictions will be lifted at 6 p.m. Monday after a thin bridge deck overlay is completed, a slab on the bridge approach is repaired.