Local fitness club hosts 2nd annual ‘Bootcamp and Brunch’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready to break a sweat and eat a meal at Omni Fitness’ second annual Bootcamp and Brunch event this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Fitness and wellness seekers are invited to join the experience that aims to uplift the mind, body, and spirit.

The event, which ends at 2:30 p.m., is a boot camp session crafted to challenge participants’ limits while nurturing their potential.

Led by seasoned fitness trainers Ryan Coleman and Nick Scruggs, this high-energy workout aims to spark a newfound excitement for an active lifestyle, leaving attendees with practical fitness.

Located at 5255 North Tacoma Ave. Unit 1, the event organizers say it will showcase the importance of physical activity, teamwork, and relaxation.

Omni Fitness has curated a unique approach that embraces empowerment, networking, and holistic well-being. A live DJ will set up the vibe and atmosphere, while a lineup of inspiring speakers will share wisdom on health.

Omni Fitness is also offering valuable resources for the community, vendors showcasing fitness essentials, and participants can insights and procure tools to enhance their wellness journey further.

Tickets for this event are priced at $40, food included.