Market District, Giant Eagle recall salads, prepared foods

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Salads and prepared foods, some sold at the Market District grocery in Carmel, are being recalled, the retailer Giant Eagle announced Tuesday.

Giant Eagle recalled selected salads and prepared foods sold in its Giant Eagle and Market District locations across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20. The salads were under the Fresh Express, Giant Eagle and Market District brands, and other food was sold in the company’s prepared foods departments.

The cautionary recall was made after certain varieties of its salads produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois, facility were found to have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported.

A news release from Giant Eagle said, “Guests who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District. Guests may also bring in the qualifying receipt to receive a refund on their purchase of the affected product.

“For additional information about the recall, guests may visit GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall. Guests may also contact Giant Eagle Customer Care via GiantEagle.com/contact or at 1-800-553-2324. Giant Eagle’s Customer Care service hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.”

These items were sold in the produce department with production codes of Z324 through Z350; the production codes are located on the front of package below use-by date:

Giant Eagle sweet butter, UPC 3003492307.

Giant Eagle cooking spinach, 3003492308.

Giant Eagle coleslaw, 3003492309.

American salad, 3003492310.

Italian salad, 3003492311.

Giant Eagle hearts of romaine, 3003492312.

Giant Eagle baby spinach, 3003492313.

Giant Eagle romaine hearts, 3003492314.

Shredded lettuce, 8 ounces, 3003492315.

Giant Eagle romaine garden, 3003492316.

Giant Eagle angel hair slaw, 3003492317

Giant Eagle garden salad, 3003492319

Giant Eagle, shredded lettuce, 16 ounces, 3003492320.

Giant Eagle juicing greens, 3003492321.

Giant Eagle sweet hearts, 3003492322.

Giant Eagle spring mix, 3003492323.

Giant Eagle leafy romaine, 3003492324.

Giant Eagle 50/50 spring & spinach mix, 3003492325.

Giant Eagle sweet & crunchy, 3003492326.

Giant Eagle clamshell spinach, 3003492327.

Giant Eagle veggie lovers, 3003492328

Giant Eagle sweet kale chopped kit, 3003492329.

Giant Eagle chopped Asian salad, 3003492331.

Giant Eagle southwest chopped salad, 3003492332.

Giant Eagle Caesar light, 3003492334.

Giant eagle Caesar supreme, 3003492335.

Giant Eagle bacon Caesar kit, 3003492336.

Giant Eagle cheddar chipotle chopped kit, 3003492338.

Giant Eagle sunflower crisp kit, 3003492339.

Giant Eagle Caesar chopped kit, 3003492340.

Giant Eagle spinach, 3003492348.

Giant Eagle American, 24 ounces, 3003493037.

Giant Eagle avocado ranch chopped, 3003493944.

Market District kale Caesar kit, 3003493972.

Giant Eagle fancy greens, 3003494283.

Giant Eagle pomegranate chopped salad, 3003494284.

Giant Eagle romaine hearts, 3338365162.

Giant Eagle romaine hearts, 6055690000

Fresh Express Italian salad, 7127921100.

Fresh Express sweet butter blend, 7127922103.

Fresh Express American salad, 7127924100.

Fresh Express American salad, 7127924102.

Fresh Express hearts of romaine salad, 7127926102.

Giant Eagle romaine hearts, 7127926501.

Fresh Express baby flat-leaf spinach, 7127927100.

Fresh Express avocado Caesar 7127930921.

Fresh Express Asian Caesar, 7127930923.

Fresh Express organic Caesar kit, 7127978701.

Here are recalled items, listed with the UPC codes, sold in the prepared foods department, with “best by” dates through Dec. 22: