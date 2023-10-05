Mecum Auctions returns for second Indianapolis show of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Classic cars are back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as Mecum Auctions opens its second Indy event of 2023.

Mecum’s Indy Fall Special opened Thursday. Over 1,000 classic and collector cars will be auctioned off during the show, which runs until Saturday.

It’s the first year the popular car consignment company has held two shows in Indianapolis in the same year. Mecum added the fall show to build off the popularity of its spring event.

Mecum Auctions CEO Dave Magers says they outgrew the space they normally use in Schaumburg, Illinois, and the Indiana Farmers’ Coliseum was a reliable venue.

“The staff here at the fairgrounds, Governor Holcomb, have been so good to us,” Mageres said. “Indiana is a business-friendly environment and we’re excited to continue to build our events here in Indianapolis.”

Bidding on the cars starts out as low as $100. People can bid online, over the phone, or in person.

It’s not just cars being auctioned, either. The Fall Special will also look to other classic items like neon signs, a restored ice cream cart, and even a carnival ride.

Magers says most people come just to look at what’s being offered.

“We bill ourselves as the collector car auction company for everybody,” Mager said. “It really doesn’t matter what make, what model, what color, how big your pocketbook is. It’s probably here someplace.”

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the auctions start at 10 a.m.

Admission is $30 online or at the door. Children under 12 years old get in for free.

