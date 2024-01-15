Pigs die in fire involving 2 barns in Putnam County

FILLMORE, Ind. (WISH) — No people were hurt but several pigs died in a Monday morning fire in Putnam County, the Greencastle Fire Department says.

Greencastle fire crews were sent about 11:10 a.m. Monday to help the fire department for the town of Fillmore with the fire in the 200 block of County Road 550 East. That’s about 2 miles east of the city of Greencastle and a mile south of the town of Fillmore.

Crews found a small pig barn engulfed in flames, and a pole barn next to the pig barn also was on fire.

Firefighters extinguished both fires.

Fillmore is about a 50-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis.