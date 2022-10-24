Local

Ramp from NB I-65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets closing Monday

Cars driving in a construction zone near the North Split in Indianapolis. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit from northbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The ramp is scheduled to close early Monday and remain closed until the end of November.

During the closure, work crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concreate on the ramp.

INDOT says the North Split project will provide safer, more free-flowing travel for the thousands of motorists who use the interchange every day. The redesigned North Split will improve safety by eliminating weaving and merging, allowing for better traffic flow, according to INDOT.

Detour information

Drivers will be detoured to the Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit for the duration of the closure.

Drivers traveling on westbound I-70 through the North Split construction zone should use the left lane ot access the MLK/West Street ramp.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will still be available via the following exits: