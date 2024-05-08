Register kids for free world culture camp on the northwest side

Search
The entrance to Indy's Global Village on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo by Enrique Saenz / Mirror Indy)
by: Enrique Saenz, Mirror Indy
(MIRROR INDY) — Indy’s Global Village in northwest Indianapolis will host a free weeklong cultural camp this summer for kids and teens ages 8 through 16.

The Global Explorers Program will teach camp participants about the diverse cultures in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in daily sessions. Participants will have the chance to taste new foods, create art using traditional techniques, learn about different languages and take part in cultural activities.

The program will be held in six sessions over five days broken up by age groups. Lunch will be provided, but registration is required.

Sessions:

Ages 10-12:
June 3 – 7 
June 10-14

Ages 8-10:
June 24-28
July 8-12

Ages 13-16:
July 15-19
July 22-26

Parents with questions about the program can email Indy’s Global Village education programs manager Lindsey DeLorey at ldelorey@imcoalition.org.

To register, head to the program page.

