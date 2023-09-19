Rock legend Ann Wilson to perform at Farm Aid 2023 with Jim Isray Band

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all-star Jim Irsay Band, accompanied by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson and some of the world’s most accomplished musicians, will perform at the sold-out Farm Aid concert this weekend.

Led by the Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, the band will be included in an impressive line-up with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Farm Aid founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp.

Ann Wilson is most known as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the iconic band Heart.

Wilson will perform with The Jim Irsay Band, which includes:

Kenny Aronoff , drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan)

, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan) Billy Branch , harmonica(three-time Grammy ® nominee)

, harmonica(three-time Grammy nominee) Tom Bukovac , guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists)

, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists) Mike Mills , bass & vocals (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of R.E.M.)

, bass & vocals (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of R.E.M.) Danny Nucci , guitar, saxophone & vocals (actor, Titanic, The Rock)

, guitar, saxophone & vocals (actor, Titanic, The Rock) Michael Ramos , keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon)

, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon) Carmella Ramsey , violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John)

, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John) Kenny Wayne Shepherd , guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy nominee)

, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy nominee) Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp).

The Jim Irsay band was formed in 2021 and has hosted free concerts and exhibitions of The Jim Irsay Collection, his “traveling museum” of rock music, American history, and popular culture, in Nashville, Tenn., Washington, D.C., Texas, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Boston, according to a release.

The band went on tour last year and welcomed many special performances by legendary artists such as Mellencamp, Wilson, Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), blues pioneer Buddy Guy, John Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Natalie Merchant (formerly of 10,000 Maniacs), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), country music superstar Vince Gill, Indianapolis’ own John Hiatt, four-time Grammy nominee Robert Randolph and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band).

Gates for the sold-out concert will open at noon on Saturday at the Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, Ind. Performance by the Jim Irsay Band, featuring Ann Wilson will begin at 5:50 p.m.