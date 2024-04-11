Several road closures in Fishers due to flooding

UPDATE: Hoosier Rd. is now open from 106th to 111th streets.

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Several streets in Fishers were closed due to flooding caused by heavy rain early Thursday morning.

Interstates and roads across central Indiana were saturated with rain water, causing major delays and road closures.

The City of Fishers released a list on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, of the current road closures in the area.

106th St. closed from Hague Rd. to Crosspoint Blvd.

No eastbound travel on 106th St. from Allisonville Rd. but you can travel west on 106th St. from Sherborne Rd.

Allisonville Rd. NB is restricted to one lane at 106th St.

You can travel west from Crosspoint Blvd. up to the Nickel Plate Trail.

Hoosier Rd. closed from 111th St. to 106th St. and from 121st St. to 116th St.

113th St. closed from Florida Rd. to Southeastern Pkwy.

Fishers Parks HQ entrance is blocked.

Residents are encouraged to call 317-595-3150 for info.