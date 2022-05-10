Local

Sheriff: Distracted semi driver hit 5 vehicles on State Road 37/I-69

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A six-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a semitractor-trailer closed northbound State Road 37/I-69 just south of Smith Valley Road for about six hours, the Johnson County sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Four people were taken to Indianapolis hospitals. None of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening, Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said in a news release.

The semi driver, Daniel R. Graham, of Petersburg, was northbound State Road 37/I-69 approaching Smith Valley Road, the sheriff said. Vehicles were slowed or stopped for the traffic light at Smith Valley Road. Graham was distracted, looked up and was unable to stop. The semi hit several vehicles from behind.

Some of the occupants had to be freed from their vehicles, Burgess said.