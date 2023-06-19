Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl missing from Jeffersonville.

Aireonna Mays was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Jeffersonville Police Department says.

Mays was last seen at 9:55 a.m. Monday in Jeffersonville, which is 112 miles south of Indianapolis.

She was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 166 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Aireonna Mays’ whereabouts, should contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.