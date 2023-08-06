Spencer man dead after single-vehicle crash in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Spencer man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Martinsville Saturday, police say.

At 4:52 p.m. Saturday, The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Washington Township Fire Department, and Morgan County Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Blue Bluff Road in Martinsville, Indiana. Officials arrived to the scene and located the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the driver as Zachariah Glenn Savage, 30, of Spencer, Indiana.