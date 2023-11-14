Whimsical holiday tradition returns to ‘jingle’ all the way through Eiteljorg Museum

A close up of a train at the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails display. (Provided Photo/Eiteljorg Museum/Zach Dobson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All aboard! An Indianapolis holiday tradition is making its grand return at the Eiteljorg Museum on Saturday.

A family favorite tradition, the Eiteljorg’s Jingle Rails is set to return for its 14th year at the museum. Opening on Saturday, the festive model railroad with more than 1,200 feet of track will feature several trains running through tunnels and rambling across handbuilt scenes of Indianapolis.

A release made by the museum on Monday says the display was made from all-natural materials including “tree bark, twigs, leaves, nuts, pine cones, and other woodsy materials.”

The museum describes the railway adventure as starting in downtown Indianapolis, then chugging along through Monument Circle, past Lucas Oil Stadium, Union Station, a miniature Eiteljorg museum, and more.

Jingle Rails also includes other landmarks in Indianapolis and across the country, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Las Vegas, and more.

The rails will run from Nov. 18 to Jan. 15, and is included in general museum admission. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they will be offering extended hours between Dec. 16 – 30, so train enthusiasts have more time to enjoy the splendor of the Jingle Rails.

The dates with extended hours are listed below.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: Noon – 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 28: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 29: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The rails will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Tickets can be purchased in advance with a discount on the Eiteljorg’s website. Museum members and children under four get in for free.