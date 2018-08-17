Local organization to use music of Johnny Cash, Elton John, others to fight hunger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One local organization will use music to fight hunger.

The Tonic Ball concert, which will be held on Nov. 16, will feature five bands playing the music of Johnny Cash, Elton John, ABBA, Pearl Jam and Beyonce.

Those bands selected to play will perform at one of five Fountain Square music venues involved in this year’s Tonic Ball – Radio Radio, Fountain Square Theatre, White Rabbit Cabaret, The Hi-Fi and Pioneer.

All proceeds raised from the shows will go to Second Helpings, an organization decided to preparing and distributing food to hungry children.

For more on Tonic Indy, click here.