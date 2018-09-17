Major INDOT construction project underway on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major construction project on the south side of Indianapolis has started.

Part of I-465 eastbound closed Friday at 9 p.m.

Monday was the first day for the morning commute since the closure.

The eastbound lane will be closed for a total of nine days. The closure is a chance for INDOT to fix problems with this stretch of roadway.

A spokesperson with INDOT said because of the harsh winter we saw this last year, it caused significant potholes and some terminal joints have been damaged a lot. A lot of the work that will be done will be underneath the road and will help extend the life of the pavement.

I-65 and I-70 will be the detour during the closure. Traffic that would use I-465 to get to State Road 37 or 67 should use I-70 to Harding Street. Those who use U.S. 31 should use I-65 as the alternate route.

Once the east bound lane reopens September 24, both lanes will be open for a week and then the west bound lane will close for nine days for the same type of repairs.

