Multicultural Spotlight: Indy Latino Connect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent networking event in Indianapolis brought together the Latino community for a professional connection and development day.

The inaugural Indy Latino Connect had a lot of success. It also proved that Latino men and women are hungry for equity advancement and generational representation.

For more on Indy Latino Connect, WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 to speak about the event.

“This was an amazing initiative,” Jimenez said, acknowledging the event was started by Maria De Leon, the creator of Indy Networking.

Tickets sold out in under 12 hours.

“I’ve been around the community for the last 12 years and I’ve never seen something like this,” Jimenez said about the event.