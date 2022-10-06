National

Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES - 2022/09/10: General view of the Las Vegas strip from the northern end of the strip. In 2021 Las Vegas had 32.2 million visitors making it one of the most traveled cities in the United States. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(CNN) — At least two people are dead and six wounded after a series of stabbings in front of a casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, officials with the police department said.

“The initial stabbing occurs on the sidewalk area. It appears unprovoked. There is no altercation beforehand,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said. “That stabbing occurs quickly, and then the suspect subsequently goes southbound on the sidewalk area and stabs additional victims.”

Three of the victims are in critical condition, police Capt. Dori Koren told reporters. “The others appear to be stable but we will update as we know more information,” he said.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the victims were a combination of locals and tourists, and they will provide information on them after their families have been contacted.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is in custody after being followed from the scene by concerned citizens, authorities said. He doesn’t appear to be from the area, they said.

A large kitchen knife was found at the scene, police said.

The incident took place near the Wynn hotel and casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard shortly before noon. Koren said it was too early to determine a motive.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack on the Strip today,” Clark County officials said in a statement posted on Facebook. “We are grateful for the quick response from our Clark County Fire Department, LVMPD and other first responders.”