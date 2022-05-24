News

Nonprofit donates 1,000 ounces of milk to Indiana Milk Bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, shelves have been empty, shipments delayed, and parents are still scrambling to feed their babies.

That’s why Indianapolis-based nonprofit CareSource is donating $4,500 to The Milk Bank to help increase Hoosier access to donor milk.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cameual Wright, vice president market chief medical officer at CareSource Indiana, who explains more about the initiative.

“We want to make sure that cost is not a barrier for any family,” Wright said. “So, we have provided a sponsorship of 1,000 ounces of of milk through the Milk Bank to make this milk available to families that need it and to have those families not be concerned about the financial burden of providing this supplement for their babies.”

Wright says without proper amounts of quality nutrition, babies are at risk for organ failure including the brain, heart, lungs and kidneys. This nutrition need, she says, is why it is critical to have accessible, affordable ways to feed infants.