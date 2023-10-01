‘Eventually, it’s gonna happen’: IU professor reacts to avoided government shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a government shutdown avoided in the 11th hour, local experts are predicting what’s next for the federal government.

With Saturday night’s vote, federal workers will now get paid on time and national parks will stay open.

Funding for benefits like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security wasn’t in direct jeopardy; however, a shutdown would have furloughed support staff, potentially causing delays. Now, checks and healthcare coverage shouldn’t be delayed.

Likewise, food assistance programs like WIC and SNAP have funding through October and will continue to be funded.

With the spending temporarily approved, Congress now has about a month and a half to figure out how to fund those programs and more in order to keep the government running before the new funding plan runs out on Nov. 17.

According to Indiana University Political Science Professor Marjorie Hershey, the constant threat of a government shutdown will continue with the current makeup of Congress.

She argues it’s caused by the increased polarization of American politics.

“(A shutdown is) going to happen sooner or later,” Hershey said. “They may kick the can down the road for a few weeks or a few months but eventually, it’s gonna happen.”

On Saturday, News 8 spoke with Indiana Senator Mike Braun about a potential shutdown. He says Congress needs a long-term solution.

“Don’t spend more than what you take in,” Braun said. “Make the hard decisions. Prioritize so no one’s livelihood is threatened. I’m for real solutions, not bandaids.”

The last government shutdown ran from December 2018 through January 2019, the longest in American history.