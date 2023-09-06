Preparations underway to celebrate Colts 40th season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monument Circle will be lit in blue for the Shining a Light event on Wednesday night in honor of 40 seasons of Colts history, which will help kick off the official NFL season.

Team owner Jim Irsay will host a big party on Friday night featuring live entertainment.

Fans with reserved tickets can look forward to a concert by The Jim Irsay Band, featuring renowned musicians like Kenny Aronoff of the Rolling Stones on drums, Billy Branch, a three-time Grammy nominee on harmonica, and more. There will also be performances by John Mellencamp and Ann Wilson.

Fans can explore a display of artifacts from The Jim Irsay Collection and memorabilia spanning 40 seasons. Steve Campbell, Vice President of Mass Communications, stated, “Mr. Irsay brings all these musicians together and showcases his collection. He always says, ‘The only reason I do this is to bring joy into people’s lives.’”

The fun continues beyond the musical performances, with Criss Angel appearing as a special guest, ready to amaze the audience with magic tricks.

For those who have claimed a ticket, the Colts will send an email later this week, likely on Friday, with all the necessary details for access to the stadium.

As a bonus, all attendees will receive a $10 voucher for a free hot dog and drink.