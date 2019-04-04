Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

New study finds AT&T has the fastest network in the U.S.

The findings come from third-party network-testing company Ookla. Ookla says that AT&T’s speeds improved by more than 15 percent over the first three months of 2019, while other carriers’ plateaued.

Verizon has a new smartphone plan for kids

Dubbed ‘just kids,’ the new plan, which will be available today, includes 5gb of 4g lte data, plus unlimited talk and text to 20 ‘parent-defined contacts.’ It also comes with Verizon’s smart family premium suite of parental controls, which is normally priced at $9.99 a month.

A.I. experts want Amazon to stop selling facial recognition to police

The experts study said Amazon’s recognition program has much higher error rates when it’s trying to recognize the gender of darker skinned women than lighter skinned man. Amazon didn’t comment.

Oil prices slipped after a surge in supply

crude oil prices nearly touched 70 dollars a barrel, hitting its highest level since November.

OPEC led cuts and u-s sanctions on Iran and Venezuela have been supporting oil prices

The NASDAQ notches 5 wins in a row as chip stocks boom.

Stocks also gained on reported progress on U.S. – China trade talks and the Dow also added 39 points in trading on Wednesday.

Disney rejects equal pay lawsuit

Two female employees sued Walt Disney, alleging the company is violating California’s equal pay act and paying women less than men doing similar work. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Disney said the lawsuit was “baseless.” In a statement, the company said it maintains “robust pay equity practices and policies” and has a specialized team of compensation professionals and lawyers to address the matter.