‘UnPHILtered’: Jiffy Lube CEO messages Caitlin Clark to come play for Indiana Fever

by: Dylan Listner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second year in a row, the Indiana Fever will have the first pick of the upcoming WNBA draft and clearly Iowa’s Caitlin Clark will be the focus.

Problem is, she has one more year of eligibility.

Now, companies including Jiffy Lube of Indiana are trying to convince Clark to come out.

On Monday’s “UnPHILtered,” Steve Sanner, chief executive officer of the oil-change service, talked with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez about an initiative to bring Clark to Indiana.

