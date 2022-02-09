UnPhiltered

Dan Dakich weighs in on Sabonis trade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers’ fire sale continued Tuesday as the team sent two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.



The trade comes days after the Pacers sent Caris LeVert to Cleveland in exchange for Ricky Rubio and draft picks.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez got the perspective of Indianapolis sports talk show host Dan Dakich during Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered” conversation.

“The Pacers were going nowhere, there’s nothing interesting about them and now, I think, [Haliburton] is a foundational piece,” Dakich said. “He’s 21 years old; you put him and [Chris] Duarte in the backcourt, and I think it looks pretty good.”

The Pacers acquired Sabonis as part of the trade that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City before the 2017-18 season. He’s averaging 18.9 points and 12.1 rebounds this season.

