Where Marion County residents can apply for winter heating assistance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in Marion County on Monday could begin applying for assistance to pay winter heating bills.

People who don’t qualify for government energy assistance programs can get the help through the United Way of Central Indiana’s Winter Assistance Fund.

In 2022, the program helped over 420 families with more than $224,000, the United Way reported Wednesday.

“The annual program is open to Marion County residents who earn too much to qualify for government energy assistance programs and whose income is up to 225% of the federal poverty guideline,” the United Way said in a news release. “For a one-person household, that’s a gross income between about $7,400 and $8,200 over the last three months. For a family of four, that’s a gross income between about $14,300 and $16,800 for the last three months.”

The program will run through May 31. Individual donors, AES Corp., Citizens Energy Group, and the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust support the fund.

People can apply at these locations:

Burmese American Community Institute, 4925 Shelby St.

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.

Center Township Trustee’s Office, 300 E. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

Concord Neighborhood Center, 1310 N. Meridian St.

Edna Martin Christian Center, 2605 E. 25th St.

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, 2990 W. 71st St.

Hawthorne Community Center, 2440 W. Ohio St.

Jewish Family Service at the Reuben Center, 6905 Hoover Road.

John Boner Neighborhood Centers, 2236 E. 10th St.

Lawrence Township Office, 4455 McCoy St., Suite 100.

MLK Center Indy, 40 W. 40th St.

Pike Township Trustee’s Office, 5665 Lafayette Road.

Warren Township Trustee’s Office, 501 N. Post Road.

Information on the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s Energy Assistance Program and Weatherization Program is available online. People can look up their local provider by county on a map on the website.