Indiana State University student reflects on making putt for $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State University senior Cam Harden made the putt of a lifetime last week.

During Tuesday’s ISU basketball game against Missouri State, Harden made a putt from baseline to baseline of the basketball court during an in-game promotion.

Making the 94-foot putt meant that Harden won $10,000.

Here is a look at the memorable putt, which was posted on Indiana State Basketball’s X (formally known as Twitter) account:

Congratulations to senior Camden Harden for winning $10,000 for the EPIC

Insurance Putt for Dough! He sank a full-court putt during one of the timeouts!#MarchOn | #Kaizen pic.twitter.com/jyZ5fBtUF9 — Indiana State Basketball (@IndStBasketball) January 17, 2024

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff spoke with Harden this weekend about what it’s been like since he made the impressive putt.

“It’s been pretty surreal,” Harden said. “A lot of people have reached out to me. It’s all over the news.”

The putt even made the No. 1 “Top Play” on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Harden made the putt using a “Callaway 3” ball. He said he will frame the ball.

“This is my forever lucky ball,” Harden said. “Callaway 3. It’s got some lines in it. I lined it up on the baseline.”

The story of how Harden even ended up at the game is pretty funny.

“I had to skip class to be there (at the game),” Harden said. “It was our first day of class, so just syllabus. I skipped class because I knew I had a shot at 10 grand. It turns out I made the best business decision of my life.”

Harden told Chernoff that he hasn’t yet spoken to the professor of the class he missed so that he could participate in the in-game promotion. He joked though that he’s confident she “will not care” he missed class that day because of his success making the putt.

Chernoff asked Harden if he thinks he would ever be able to make that putt again and Harden was honest, saying he doubts he could ever do it again.

“That’s a one-time, perfect moment,” Harden said. “Nobody ever even hits the board. My goal was to just hit the board. I’ve been golfing for about seven years and I can’t believe it went in.”